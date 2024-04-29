Park City High School unveils new scoreboard at Dozier Field
Park City High School unveiled its new scoreboard Sunday, April 29 thanks to the Park City Football Spring Passing League.
The nonprofit raised more than $200,000 to upgrade the high school’s scoreboard at Dozier Field.
The new digital display will offer instant replays, athlete highlights and sponsor recognition.
The scoreboard also supports education. Design and multimedia students can produce videos, animations and graphics to display.
Students can also learn how to operate cameras and edit instant replays.