© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City High School unveils new scoreboard at Dozier Field

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 29, 2024 at 4:56 PM MDT
This rendering visualizes what a new Dozier Field scoreboard could look like.
Jess McCurdy
This rendering visualizes what a new Dozier Field scoreboard could look like.

Park City High School unveiled its new scoreboard Sunday, April 29 thanks to the Park City Football Spring Passing League.

The nonprofit raised more than $200,000 to upgrade the high school’s scoreboard at Dozier Field.

The new digital display will offer instant replays, athlete highlights and sponsor recognition.

The scoreboard also supports education. Design and multimedia students can produce videos, animations and graphics to display.

Students can also learn how to operate cameras and edit instant replays.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver