Deer Valley Resort announces Beer Fest, summer activities

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 1, 2024 at 5:31 PM MDT
Deer Valley Beer Festival 2022.
Eric Schramm
Deer Valley Beer Festival 2022.

Deer Valley Resort’s Mountain Beer Festival returns to Silver Lake September 14 and 15.

Festival-goers can feast on BBQ dishes and try beers from over a dozen local breweries. Tickets go on sale June 10.

Deer Valley also released its summer lineup in partnership with the Utah Symphony and the Stateroom with concerts from July 5 through August 29.

Deer Valley is also offering Creative Academy Classes this year with hands-on culinary experiences and education opportunities for food and drink lovers to hone their skills.

Chairlifts are scheduled to spin daily from June 14 through September 2 for hiking, scenic rides and bike haul.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver