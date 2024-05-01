Deer Valley Resort announces Beer Fest, summer activities

Festival-goers can feast on BBQ dishes and try beers from over a dozen local breweries. Tickets go on sale June 10.

Deer Valley also released its summer lineup in partnership with the Utah Symphony and the Stateroom with concerts from July 5 through August 29.

Deer Valley is also offering Creative Academy Classes this year with hands-on culinary experiences and education opportunities for food and drink lovers to hone their skills.

Chairlifts are scheduled to spin daily from June 14 through September 2 for hiking, scenic rides and bike haul.