Park City Council to review residents’ input on e-bike rules

Park City and Basin Recreation launched the survey earlier this year to gauge resident views on e-bikes and create a new streamlined set of rules for both jurisdictions.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said Thursday’s meeting will serve as an introductory discussion on the topic.

“There’s clearly a desire for some additional use for trails for the e-bike community or e-mountain bike community,” Dias said. “At the same time, there’s also, I’d say, a majority that says, ‘Well, maybe you need to build them new infrastructure, new trails and integrate with other trails that allow e-bikes, but there should be some sacred areas that don’t allow for them.’ And that’s a tough decision to make. I don’t envy the mayor and council. I think, no matter where they go, they’re going to have people unhappy and some people happy.”

If the council does go down the path of wanting more enforcement like speed limits, Dias said an increase in resources may be required.

“We’ve seen in other jurisdictions how sometimes there are radar feedback signs, you can put cattle guards and cattle gates at high speed or high volume areas,” he said. “But actually having people out there, perhaps writing tickets in real time, that’s an entirely different level of service. That would really be a resource conversation.”

The council will discuss the e-bike survey around 4 p.m. Thursday.

The council will also discuss a potential loan fund to assist with capital expenses for residents living in deed-restricted housing with an HOA model.

Dias said several residents have come to the city requesting help.

“Over time, or as units get older, or the development gets older and maintenance needs accrue and become more costly and expensive, there’s an argument from those residents that says this is really perhaps exceeding our means. There’s a reason we needed this affordable housing, and maybe now it’s exceeding their means to do a major assessment or replace all the roofing or all the siding.”

Thursday’s meeting in council chambers at the Marsac Building begins at 3:55 p.m. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.