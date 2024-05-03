Park City Fresh Market bus stops to be renovated by mid-June

The improvement project began late last year when crews removed the old bus shelters.

A $7 million Federal Transit Administration grant funded the upgrades. The city plans to add amenities at more than 70 other bus stops in the coming years.

The grant will help fund new ADA-compliant bus shelters complete with solar-powered real-time route and scheduling information for riders.

Park City Municipal says the Fresh Market stop is expected to be completed by mid-June.