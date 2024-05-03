© 2024 KPCW

Park City Fresh Market bus stops to be renovated by mid-June

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 3, 2024 at 4:45 PM MDT
One of the two bus stops under construction on Park Avenue in Park City.
One of the two bus stops under construction on Park Avenue in Park City.

Park City Municipal is about halfway through renovations at the Fresh Market bus stops, which the city says are some of the busiest in the county.

The improvement project began late last year when crews removed the old bus shelters.

A $7 million Federal Transit Administration grant funded the upgrades. The city plans to add amenities at more than 70 other bus stops in the coming years.

The grant will help fund new ADA-compliant bus shelters complete with solar-powered real-time route and scheduling information for riders.

Park City Municipal says the Fresh Market stop is expected to be completed by mid-June.
