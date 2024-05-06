Mumbai House plans Main Street Park City location

Harpal Singh, one of the partners at Mumbai House near the mouth of Parleys Canyon, confirms a new location is planned for Park City.

Mumbai House will take over The Mustang Restaurant’s space beneath Marriott’s Summit Watch on Main Street. Singh said they’ve applied for a business license with the city and expects it will be approved.

“We are appreciative of our community because our customers support us,” he told KPCW. “[There has been] demand for a long time, say like 20 or 30 years, to come to Park City.”

If all goes according to plan, Mumbai’s new location will open in about three week, he said.

And in about three months, Singh hopes to open a third location on Main Street in Tooele.

Two years ago, Mumbai House changed its name from Bombay House after a shift in ownership. Gastronomic Salt Lake City reported the owners of Bombay House Provo, Bombay Garden in West Jordan and Mumbai House had split up.

Mumbai House has a sister restaurant in St. George, too: Red Fort, which has expanded to La Verkin, Layton, Ogden and Idaho.