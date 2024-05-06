© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Mumbai House plans Main Street Park City location

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published May 6, 2024 at 2:24 PM MDT
Snow falls outside The Mustang Restaurant May 6, 2024, where owners of Salt Lake City's Mumbai House say they plan to open a second location.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Snow falls outside The Mustang Restaurant May 6, 2024, where owners of Salt Lake City's Mumbai House say they plan to open a second location.

A popular Salt Lake City Indian eatery is opening its second and third locations this summer.

Harpal Singh, one of the partners at Mumbai House near the mouth of Parleys Canyon, confirms a new location is planned for Park City.

Mumbai House will take over The Mustang Restaurant’s space beneath Marriott’s Summit Watch on Main Street. Singh said they’ve applied for a business license with the city and expects it will be approved.

“We are appreciative of our community because our customers support us,” he told KPCW. “[There has been] demand for a long time, say like 20 or 30 years, to come to Park City.”

If all goes according to plan, Mumbai’s new location will open in about three week, he said.

And in about three months, Singh hopes to open a third location on Main Street in Tooele.

Two years ago, Mumbai House changed its name from Bombay House after a shift in ownership. Gastronomic Salt Lake City reported the owners of Bombay House Provo, Bombay Garden in West Jordan and Mumbai House had split up.

Mumbai House has a sister restaurant in St. George, too: Red Fort, which has expanded to La Verkin, Layton, Ogden and Idaho.
Park City
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas