Utah reservoirs at highest level in 4 years

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 6, 2024 at 4:41 PM MDT
A graph from the Natural Resources Conservation Services shows the Snow Water Equivalent through May 1, 2024 at Thaynes Canyon in Park City.
Utah Snow Survey
/
USDA
Water in Utah’s reservoirs is the highest it has been since June 2020, according to the latest Utah Water Supply Outlook Report.

The report, published May 1, shows reservoir storage at 87% capacity, that’s 30% higher than this time last year.

This year’s peak level was reached April 18 at 18.8 inches of snow water equivalent or 130% of the normal level.

This year’s peak snowpack ranked 18th since 1981; 2015 was the lowest snow year at 10.22 inches.

April precipitation was below normal at 60%, but thanks to an exceptionally wet March, major watersheds are at 90% of normal or above for the 2024 water year.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Sydney Weaver