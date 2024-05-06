Utah reservoirs at highest level in 4 years

The report, published May 1, shows reservoir storage at 87% capacity, that’s 30% higher than this time last year.

This year’s peak level was reached April 18 at 18.8 inches of snow water equivalent or 130% of the normal level.

This year’s peak snowpack ranked 18th since 1981; 2015 was the lowest snow year at 10.22 inches.

April precipitation was below normal at 60%, but thanks to an exceptionally wet March, major watersheds are at 90% of normal or above for the 2024 water year.