Utah reservoirs at highest level in 4 years
Water in Utah’s reservoirs is the highest it has been since June 2020, according to the latest Utah Water Supply Outlook Report.
The report, published May 1, shows reservoir storage at 87% capacity, that’s 30% higher than this time last year.
This year’s peak level was reached April 18 at 18.8 inches of snow water equivalent or 130% of the normal level.
This year’s peak snowpack ranked 18th since 1981; 2015 was the lowest snow year at 10.22 inches.
April precipitation was below normal at 60%, but thanks to an exceptionally wet March, major watersheds are at 90% of normal or above for the 2024 water year.