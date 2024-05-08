Park City Sunrise Rotary accepting grant applications

Park City Sunrise Rotary is now seeking grant applications from Summit and Wasatch County organizations, although any Utah organization can apply.

The club looks for projects aligning with Rotary’s mission and values, including improving the area’s quality of life through active service and effecting tangible change. Applicants must also show a need for funding, describe the scope of impact the grant will make on its cause and have a Rotary club member sponsor.

Grants are more likely to be awarded to organizations that positively impact the Park City area and have a sustained commitment from the club. Organizations are usually awarded between $500 and $1,500.

The application link can be found on the club’s homepage under the downloads section on the left side. Applications must be submitted by May 31.