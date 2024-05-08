© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City Sunrise Rotary accepting grant applications

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published May 7, 2024 at 2:41 PM MDT
Several nonprofits in the community were awarded grant funds from the Sunrise Rotary Club on July 21st.
Sunrise Rotary Club
Several nonprofits in the community were awarded grant funds from the Sunrise Rotary Club on July 21, 2022.

Park City Sunrise Rotary Club is accepting applications for its annual Community Grants Program. It has around $40,000 to give out.

Park City Sunrise Rotary is now seeking grant applications from Summit and Wasatch County organizations, although any Utah organization can apply.

The club looks for projects aligning with Rotary’s mission and values, including improving the area’s quality of life through active service and effecting tangible change. Applicants must also show a need for funding, describe the scope of impact the grant will make on its cause and have a Rotary club member sponsor.

Grants are more likely to be awarded to organizations that positively impact the Park City area and have a sustained commitment from the club. Organizations are usually awarded between $500 and $1,500.

The application link can be found on the club’s homepage under the downloads section on the left side. Applications must be submitted by May 31.
Park City
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller