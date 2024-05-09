Planning commission approves PC MARC pool renovation plans

The existing lap pool at the MARC was built in 1990 and the recreation pool was installed in 2003.

The proposed renovations include a new 6-lane 25-yard lap pool and a larger recreation pool. The pools will be closer together compared to the site today. The plan also calls for a new hot tub, a shade pavilion, additional seating, and more lifeguard space.

A survey conducted by Park City shows 83% support for the project out of about 100 responses.

Park City Municipal A rendering of the aquatic upgrades.

Dan Taylor, the president of the Racquet Club Condos HOA, which surrounds the MARC, said some residents are concerned about the proximity of the project to nearby homes.

Planning commissioner Laura Suesser said moving the kids pool closer to the perimeter of the facility could potentially be more disruptive for the surrounding neighbors.

Commissioner Rick Shand said the new configuration won’t drastically change the noise, which is already noticeable.

“I lived for about 12 years within 400 yards of the MARC,” Shand said. “Swimming pool, pickleball courts, tennis - you can hear it all. It really doesn’t matter if you’re 600 yards away or 200 yards away, it’s just there. And frankly, we would sit on the back patio and I consider it the sounds of summer… It’s really not going to be appreciably louder or much different from what it is right now.”

The planning commission unanimously approved the project. Next week the city council could approve an agreement with the contractor, VCBO Architects, to begin work this fall.

Construction is scheduled to finish by early summer 2025, according to Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher. Fisher said the leisure pool will remain open through the renovation.