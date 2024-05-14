POWDR taking over concessions at Zion National Park in 2025

POWDR was awarded a ten year contract to manage and operate lodging, food, retail, and visitor services within Zion National Park in southern Utah starting in 2025, the company announced in a press release Tuesday.

POWDR will replace contractor Xanterra, which has provided services at Zion since 1972. In a statement the National Park Service said the “transition is not expected to affect visitors.”

POWDR assumed management of concessions and lodging at Death Valley National Park in January 2024. The company also manages several ski areas, including Snowbird, Woodward Park City, and Copper Mountain.

"We are honored and excited to have been selected as the new concessioner for Zion National Park," POWDR CEO Justin Sibley said in a statement. "As a Utah-based company with deep roots in the outdoors, we understand the importance of preserving and protecting these incredible natural spaces while providing exceptional experiences for visitors."

POWDR's plans for Zion include upgrading lodging facilities, expanding food and beverage options, and introducing educational programs that connect visitors with the park's geology, ecology, and cultural history. According to the release, the company also aims to reduce the park's environmental footprint by implementing renewable energy solutions and waste reduction initiatives.