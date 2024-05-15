Park City records highest sales tax revenue in history in February 2024

Park City collected over $3 million in sales tax revenue in February 2024. That one-month sum is the highest in city history and marks an 11% increase compared to February 2023.

Park City collects a 1.6% resort tax along with a general sales tax. That makes the combined tax rate for purchases of goods and services in city limits 9.05%, the highest in Utah.

Along with being peak ski season, February included the FIS World Cup at Deer Valley, which drew thousands of attendees. Extra white stuff doesn’t hurt either: Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort both set all-time records for February snowfall, each reporting over 100 inches that month.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said they’re still waiting on data from March, but he expects the trend to continue.

“Fingers and toes crossed, we’re anticipating also another record month if our model is correct,” Dias said. “That being said, March had five weekends, which is somewhat of an anomaly, and so for all intents and purposes it should be a really large month.”

Dias said it's the second year the city has used more sophisticated statistical models and artificial intelligence software to forecast future revenue.

“We’re also using it in our ability to project the intensity of special events, peak periods and big weekends,” he said. “So we’re using these models more than just projecting sales tax. We’re allocating law enforcement resources, pedestrian management, how many people we need on the street on a Friday night to manage our drop-and-load zones and parking officers.”

Sales tax revenue is diverted to Park City’s general fund, which pays for employees and fundamental services including police, street maintenance, open space management, the library and the PC MARC.