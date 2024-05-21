Community members rally around Recycle Utah after director’s stroke

Wawra, who has directed Park City’s recycling center for over seven years, survived a stroke early Sunday, May 5, while traveling with friends in Maine.

Her husband Chris Neville has posted periodic updates on Facebook and said that her “personality and cognition are intact” and that she is recovering.

Neville and Wawra’s family members joined her in Maine, where she was admitted to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

“She's with friends and family and her husband,” Recycle Utah board member Jim Bedell said on KPCW’s Local News Hour. “She's out of the hospital and currently in a rehab center, where she's recovering in preparation for returning back here to Utah, hopefully soon.”

Wawra will remain on leave while she completes physical, occupational and speech therapies, so the board is creating a plan.

“We're in the process now, at the board, of outlining—and hopefully implementing soon—an interim plan that'll ensure that all of Carolyn's responsibilities are taken care of as she recovers,” Bedell said.

In the meantime, he reports that employees, volunteers and community members have reached out to offer additional assistance.

“There's a tremendous swelling of support for her personally, which is clearly most important to all of us, and also to the organization,” Bedell said.

Located in Park City behind the Boneyard Saloon on Woodbine Way, Recycle Utah recycles 45 different types of items and around 200 tons of waste every month.

There is only one predicted upcoming interruption at Recycle Utah. The center will need to close for a few weeks while crews route a sewer line to the nearby EngineHouse affordable housing project currently under development.

Dates for the closure haven’t been scheduled yet.