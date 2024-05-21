Park City High School students bring back ‘ParkChella’ event for second year

ParkChella combines a traditional car show with music and fun in the Park City High School parking lot.

It’s named after the southern California music festival Coachella and is organized by the high school’s student council.

Junior class president Cam Lentz said all students and the public are invited.

“If people who have no ties to the high school at all have a cool car that they’d like to show off, that’s like one of the main things that we want to happen for this event,” Lentz said. “Just to kind of get the greater Park City community involved.”

Anyone interested in bringing a car to ParkChella can register here. The event is completely free but the student council welcomes donations. All proceeds will go towards covering the event. Any leftovers will be used in the student council’s scholarship fund.

There will also be food trucks (The Border and Shaka Shake), an opportunity drawing, yard games, and live music from the band Cory Mon.

Parkchella is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the West/Senior parking lot closest to Dozier Field.