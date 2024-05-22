Park City Boys Lacrosse wins 5A semifinals, moves on to finals
Park City High School beat Olympus in the semifinals of the 5A Boys Lacrosse Championship Wednesday, May 22.
The back-and-forth game ended with a Park City goal in the fourth quarter to bring the score to 7-6, Miners.
The Miners will go on to play the Brighton Bengals who beat Northridge High School this morning Wednesday 19-3.
Park City will be looking to defend their state 2023 state championship title at Friday night’s game in Herriman.