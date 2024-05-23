Park City Film winds down regular season, prepares for summer Studio Ghibli Film Festival

For those still around for the Memorial Day weekend and in need of a laugh, Park City Film will screen the coming-of-age dramedy, “Uproar.”

The film, directed by Taika Waititi, follows a mixed-race teenager in New Zealand who is learning to find his voice and stand up for himself and his family.

“Uproar” will run Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 6. It’s followed next week by Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers” which runs May 31 through June 2.

Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang said the final film of the year is one outdoor enthusiasts can’t miss.

“We are closing things out for the season with one of my favorite directors, the award winning director of Drive My Car, Hamaguchi’s new film called Evil Does Not Exist. And this is a film that focuses on a remote Japanese Hamlet that faces an existential crisis when a developer plans to build a glamping site nearby.”

The final film runs June 7 through 9.

But Wang film lovers won’t have to wait for more cinematic treasures. On June 6, Park City Film will roll out a special film festival to kick off the summer season.

“We are doing a Studio Ghibli Film Festival this year. So for the uninitiated, if you are familiar with Japanese anime, the auteur of that medium is Hayao Miyazaki, he is second to none,” she said. “Studio Ghibli is the studio that he formed. And so we will be showcasing a series of his film Seven his films across the course of the summer.”

The Studio Ghibli series kicks off with the 1997 film “Princess Mononoke.”