Tooele solar facility providing clean power to Park City, Salt Lake City

The Elektron Solar Project is expected to generate enough clean energy to power approximately 19,700 homes each year, according to metrics provided by the EPA.

The plant has 20- and 25-year power purchase agreements through Rocky Mountain Power to provide renewable energy to Park City, Summit County, Park City Mountain, Deer Valley Resort, Salt Lake City, and Utah Valley University.

Elektron Solar began commercial operations earlier this month. Park City Sustainability Manager Luke Cartin said the 80 megawatt facility was affordable for the city due to its large size.

“When you’re buying renewable energy projects, kind of the bigger you get, the cheaper you get,” Cartin said during KPCW’s Local News Hour on Thursday. “It’s kind of the Costco methodology of energy.”

Years in the making, Cartin said the project stayed on track throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and an international trade war over solar panels. He said the Park City isn’t overly reliant on energy from Elektron Solar; rather it provides more ways to use clean power.

“When you think about where our power comes from, we’re actually tied into a six-state grid,” he said. “It could be coming from a wind project in Wyoming. It could be coming from hydro in Washington. It’s a mix.”

Park City has set a goal for the whole community to run on 100% renewable energy by 2030.