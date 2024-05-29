Deer Valley to share Snow Park Village updates at open house

Deer Valley’s vision for Snow Park involves a new ski beach with a gondola to Silver Lake, surrounded by hotels, restaurants, commercial space and an event center.

The resort plans to share refinements and other project updates at an open house Monday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Deer Valley transportation and civil engineering teams will discuss the technical designs.

Residents can learn how the resort is designing the new traffic circulation for drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Deer Valley still needs approval from Park City before construction can begin on the existing parking lots. A date has not been set for the Park City Planning Commission to review the project.

To allow the development to move forward, last year the city council and Deer Valley reached a partnership agreement which includes reducing day skier parking and the resort contributing $15 million for a parking and transit facility along state Route 248.

Five Deer Valley area HOAs, upset about the project’s impact on residents, have challenged the council’s decision in Third District Court.

At an open house in March, Deer Valley Vice President of Resort Planning Hannah Tyler said they want to break ground by spring 2025.

Monday’s open house is at the Snow Park Lodge. Free parking is available at the base.

Deer Valley asks attendees to RSVP online. A link can be found here.