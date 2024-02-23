Two HOAs join lawsuit seeking to reverse Deer Valley decision

Two HOAs, the Oaks and Hidden Meadows, are joining a lawsuit recently filed by three other Deer Valley HOAs, alleging the Park City Council’s decision to give up public right-of-way on two acres of private land adjacent to the Snow Park base was illegal.

The council’s 5-0 vote in December was a win for Deer Valley Resort, which plans to develop the Snow Park parking lot into a new base village with hotels and restaurants.

The lawsuit specifically calls out Councilmembers Ryan Dickey and Max Doilney, part of the group that privately negotiated with Deer Valley officials to negotiate a fair exchange for giving up the road.

The complaint claims the two influenced the other councilmembers to vote in favor of the deal. It also claims both men should have been disqualified from voting.

Dickey and Doilney have both dismissed the allegations. A spokesperson for Park City Municipal said the “lawsuit’s characterization of their role is inaccurate.”

A spokesperson for Deer Valley said the resort is in talks with the city and HOAs, and “hopes that any outstanding matters can be resolved amicably and to the satisfaction of all parties involved.”

The Snow Park project still has to go through the city’s planning commission for final approval.

No court date has been set for the case.