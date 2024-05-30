Main Street water line replacement on track to finish by end of June

Construction on Main Street began in May and has altered traffic during the weekdays.

Park City is modernizing the water infrastructure in Old Town following a series of breaks in recent years due to the degrading condition of the existing pipes, which date back to 1984.

Park City Public Utilities Engineer Griffin Lloyd said crews are replacing the old iron pipes with PVC.

“The difference between the two for longevity is about 25 to 30 years,” Lloyd said. “We estimated you’d get about 40 to 50 years out of ductile iron pipe. PVC is rated right around 75 to 100. And then anything metallic that we put into the ground - bolts or fittings, fire hydrants, things of that nature - we’re putting an anti-corrosion wax tape and wrapping the entire fitting in that, and that should get us some more longevity on anything that’s metallic.”

Lloyd said the final month of work involves tying fire lines to each individual building on the west side of Main Street.

“The main line itself is done,” he said. “We’re just tying over the buildings to the new line, and then we’ll take the old line out of service. And towards the end of the month, we will prep and pave all the trenches that we’ve excavated.”

He said there haven’t been any significant delays with construction despite the complexity of the project.

“A lot of it is the unknowns in the ground,” Lloyd said. “This infrastructure is all over 40 to 50 years old. There’s not a lot of great records on it. When we’re going and tying in these individual buildings, what we’re seeing in the sidewalk is a lot different than what we anticipated.”

Work will end in July, but construction crews will return to finish the rest of Main Street in spring 2025 and 2026.

Parking in the China Bridge garage on nearby Swede Alley is free for Main Street visitors until the end of June. The only exception is Park Silly Sunday Market and Savor the Summit, which is scheduled for June 22.