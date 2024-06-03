© 2024 KPCW

Park City Institute announces last-minute addition to summer lineup

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 3, 2024 at 3:57 PM MDT
George Thorogood & The Destroyers will perform on Tuesday, August 13 as part of the band's "Bad All Over the World—50 Years of Rock" tour.
David Dobson
/
Park City Institute
The Park City Institute announced a last-minute addition to its Concerts on the Slopes concert series.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers will perform August 13 at the Canyons Village stage as part of the band’s “Bad All Over The World—50 Years of Rock” tour.

Also slated to perform this year is Blitzen Trapper, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Spoon, Ally and AJ, Josh Turner and more.

Tickets are available now at the Park City Institute website.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
