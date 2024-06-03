Park City Institute announces last-minute addition to summer lineup

George Thorogood and the Destroyers will perform August 13 at the Canyons Village stage as part of the band’s “Bad All Over The World—50 Years of Rock” tour.

Also slated to perform this year is Blitzen Trapper, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Spoon, Ally and AJ, Josh Turner and more.

Tickets are available now at the Park City Institute website.