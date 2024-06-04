Park City resorts prepare to open for summer activities

Park City Mountain Village will open its Adventure Park including the alpine slide, mountain coaster, Flying Eagle zip line and Payday chair lift for scenic rides Saturday, June 8.

The resort will open Canyons Village activities, Town Lift and bike haul June 15.

The Canyons Golf Course opened May 24.

Deer Valley will open for the season June 14 with daily chairlift operations for scenic rides and bike haul.

Woodward Park City will reopen its Hot Laps Lift for the summer on June 15 for bike haul.