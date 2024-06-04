© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City resorts prepare to open for summer activities

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 4, 2024 at 4:06 PM MDT
The Adventure zip line at Park City Mountain will open Saturday, June 8.
Jack loosmann
/
Park City Mountain
The zip line at Park City Mountain will open Saturday, June 8.

As the weather warms, the ski resorts are preparing to open for summer activities.

Park City Mountain Village will open its Adventure Park including the alpine slide, mountain coaster, Flying Eagle zip line and Payday chair lift for scenic rides Saturday, June 8.

The resort will open Canyons Village activities, Town Lift and bike haul June 15.

The Canyons Golf Course opened May 24.

Deer Valley will open for the season June 14 with daily chairlift operations for scenic rides and bike haul.

Woodward Park City will reopen its Hot Laps Lift for the summer on June 15 for bike haul.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver