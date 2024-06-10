Two arrested after alleged $7K stolen card Main Street shopping spree

A couple of women were accused of making purchases exceeding $7,000 at Kemo Sabe, Cake Boutique and Sitka Fur Gallery June 4, according to a probable cause statement filed in Third District Court.

Park City Police say the payments were made with a stolen credit card and other gift cards.

Days later officers were tipped off about a man who planned to pick up the fraudulently purchased items on Main Street June 6. Police stopped the suspect’s vehicle, which had no registration or insurance. One of the female suspects was driving the white Kia Optima without a license. The man was the only other person in the car.

When officers took the woman into custody, she told them she had swallowed heroin. She was taken to Park City Hospital and cleared 12 hours later.

She was booked on suspicion of 13 charges, including forgery, unlawful use of a financial card and a pattern of unlawful activity. In 2018 she was sentenced to four months in jail for identity theft in Salt Lake County District Court.

Police also arrested the man who was in the car for alleged methamphetamine possession and obstruction of justice.

The female suspect is being held without bail. Bail for the male suspect was set at $500.

Officers have not said if they are searching for the other female suspect at this time.