Park City Trolley will return to Hillside Ave July 1

The new strip of light red textured pavement at the top of Main Street next to Grappa signals the end of Old Town’s commercial district and the transition to the adjacent residential area.

Constructed last summer, it’s part of the upper Main Street improvement project, which city leaders cut a ribbon to commemorate Tuesday afternoon.

Parker Malatesta Park City Mayor Nann Worel, along with city council members Bill Ciraco, Ed Parigian and Tana Toly cut the ribbon Tuesday on the upper Main Street improvement project (with some help from little ones).

The makeover includes a new trolley turnaround on Hillside Avenue, more sidewalk connections, and other efforts to calm vehicle traffic in the area.

In total the project cost around $1.2 million, according to City Hall.

Park City Mayor Nann Worel praised the project for being on time and on budget Tuesday.

The city also used the event to announce the return of Trolley service to Hillside Avenue July 1. The current route is a loop up Main Street and down Swede Alley. But starting next month the trolley will just travel on Main Street north and south including up to Hillside Ave., according to transportation director Tim Sanderson.

Daly Ave resident Tom Gadek, who attended Tuesday’s event, was thrilled about the news.

"The trolley returns!” Gadek shouted.

He said it’s good to see a Main Street staple return to its normal route.

“It’s nice to see a lot of visitors come and little kids get on and whole families,” Gadek said. “I go down and pick up my mail and the trolley usually back up.”

The trolley is free and runs each day from 10:50 a.m. to 8:05 p.m.