© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City asks for proposals to build indoor pickleball courts

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published June 14, 2024 at 2:00 PM MDT
Like in many areas nationwide, pickleball has gained quickly in popularity in the Heber Valley in recent years.
Bob
/
Adobe Stock
Park City Municipal is asking for proposals to build a new indoor pickleball facility.

Park City Municipal is now asking for proposals to build a new indoor pickleball facility.

In response to growing demand for year-round pickleball facilities, the Park City Council wants to enter into a public-private partnership to build pickleball courts.

The potential location for the facility is an undeveloped 15-acre parcel in Quinn’s Junction between the U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s USANA Center of Excellence and the Park City Ice Arena. The Park City Hospital donated the land to the city as part of its master development.

Park City wants to lease out the land and is now inviting firms to submit proposals to build, maintain and operate an indoor pickleball facility on the city’s land. The Park City Council previously said it wants to give residents priority. So, the facility will be required to offer reduced fees to locals.

Park City has not budgeted for the project. However, city officials say they are open to other work that won’t cost the city a significant amount of money, like adding a bus stop or sharing existing parking.

Companies have until July 9 to submit proposals and then a selection committee will review them. The Park City Planning Commission and the Park City Council have the final approval for the facility’s design.

The land the Park City Council wants to use for the indoor pickleball courts is highlighted in pink.
Park City Municipal
The land the Park City Council wants to use for the indoor pickleball courts is highlighted in pink.
Park City
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Kristine Weller