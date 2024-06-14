Park City asks for proposals to build indoor pickleball courts

In response to growing demand for year-round pickleball facilities, the Park City Council wants to enter into a public-private partnership to build pickleball courts.

The potential location for the facility is an undeveloped 15-acre parcel in Quinn’s Junction between the U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s USANA Center of Excellence and the Park City Ice Arena. The Park City Hospital donated the land to the city as part of its master development.

Park City wants to lease out the land and is now inviting firms to submit proposals to build, maintain and operate an indoor pickleball facility on the city’s land. The Park City Council previously said it wants to give residents priority. So, the facility will be required to offer reduced fees to locals.

Park City has not budgeted for the project. However, city officials say they are open to other work that won’t cost the city a significant amount of money, like adding a bus stop or sharing existing parking.

Companies have until July 9 to submit proposals and then a selection committee will review them. The Park City Planning Commission and the Park City Council have the final approval for the facility’s design.