Kimball Arts Festival returns to Park City this fall

The festival Aug. 2 to Aug. 4 will showcase works of more than 200 artists and celebrate the way art connects the community.

Entry is free for Park City and Summit County residents on Local’s Night, Friday, Aug. 2.

Daily tickets are $12 and $6 for kids 6 to 17 when purchased in advance. Daily prices increase to $15 and $7 during the festival.

The Kimball Arts Fest also offers ticket packages including weekend and VIP passes.