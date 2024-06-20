© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kimball Arts Festival returns to Park City this fall

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published June 20, 2024 at 3:28 PM MDT
The Kimball Arts Festival will return to Park City's Main Street August 2 through 4, 2024.
Kimball Arts Festival
The Kimball Arts Festival will return to Park City's Main Street August 2 through 4, 2024.

Tickets are now available for the 55th annual Kimball Arts Festival.

The festival Aug. 2 to Aug. 4 will showcase works of more than 200 artists and celebrate the way art connects the community.

Entry is free for Park City and Summit County residents on Local’s Night, Friday, Aug. 2.

Daily tickets are $12 and $6 for kids 6 to 17 when purchased in advance. Daily prices increase to $15 and $7 during the festival.

The Kimball Arts Fest also offers ticket packages including weekend and VIP passes.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver