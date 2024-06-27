Sections of Deer Valley Drive and Kearns Boulevard to close for construction

The closures are related to two infrastructure projects in Park City and will impact traffic over the next few weeks.

A Rocky Mountain Power project between Aerie Drive and Bonanza Drive will disrupt traffic on Deer Valley Drive. Northbound travel lanes will shift to the center lane and southbound drivers will not be able to turn left on Bonanza Drive.

Work in the area will continue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday until July 15.

Another project to improve Homestake Road will affect traffic on Kearns Boulevard. Homestake Road runs between Park Avenue and Kearns and is a central connection within the Bonanza area. However, it lacks adequate pedestrian and bike infrastructure; the road is lined with residential housing and commercial space geared toward car-only travel.

Park City Municipal's planned work aims to change that. The first phase of construction to improve Homestake begins Friday, June 28, closing eastbound traffic on Kearns Boulevard from state Route 224 to Bonanza Drive for storm drain work. The closure will only last the night of June 28 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. Traffic will be detoured onto Park Avenue to Deer Valley Drive and around Bonanza Drive.

The second phase of the project starts July 1. A 15-inch storm drain line will be installed underneath the sidewalk in front of the Blind Dog restaurant. The restaurant will remain open during construction, but the eastbound right lane of Kearns will be closed July 1 to July 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to Park City, these storm drain improvements will help meet growing demands in the Bonanza Park area and make the system more reliable.

Future phases of the Homestake Road improvement project will involve installing parallel street parking, a 12-foot wide multi-use path on the south side and a six- to eight-foot wide sidewalk on the north side.