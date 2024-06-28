© 2024 KPCW

Park City Transit launching new bus route to service upper Park Meadows, Royal Street

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published June 28, 2024 at 1:36 PM MDT
Parker Malatesta

Park City Transit is starting a new bus route July 1.

The new 20 Tan bus route will provide residents in Upper Park Meadows and Royal Street with access to the Park City Transit bus network.

The route starts at the Park City MARC and runs to Upper Park Meadows, down State route 224 to the Park City Mountain base. The route continues to Old Town Transit Center, Deer Valley’s Snow Park base, and then up Royal Street to Silver Lake.

Buses will run on a two-hour frequency, beginning shortly after 8 a.m., and ending around 5 p.m. each day.

Park City previously tried microtransit, which operates as a free-ride hailing service, in the two areas. The city council cut microtransit in April, opting to instead create new bus routes.

Park City
