Deer Valley hosts inaugural Mountain Pride event

The resort’s inaugural LGBTQ+ Pride event June 30 featured outdoor activities for all to enjoy, from yoga and music to hiking and biking.

There were also booths from Encircle, a resource for LGBTQ+ youth and young adults with a community home in Heber; Summit Pride, formerly the Park City LGBTQ+ Taskforce, which advocates for queer inclusion in the Wasatch Back; and Deer Valley, which pledged to donate 30% of lift ticket sales from the day to Summit Pride.

Summit Pride member E.J. Elliott said she values the new Pride event because it gives LGBTQ+ people and allies a chance to connect – especially because such opportunities are less common outside big cities.

“It’s really important in these smaller towns that we make it known that even if you live outside of a city, your identity and who you are is not something to be ashamed of,” she said.

Kelly Vickers came to the event with her wife and son, a rainbow flag tucked into her bike helmet. Like Elliott, she said Pride events in small towns make a big difference.

“Park City is very open, and we feel really proud to live here in this community,” she said. “But having this here in Park City, rather than going down to Salt Lake, is really neat for our family… and I think it’s important for everyone in the community.”

And Alec Shimon and Jackson Wigley said they enjoyed the day of soaking up the sun on the mountain and meeting new people.

“The great music has been the best part, and also seeing members of the community show up and just getting to meet other fellow gay Utahns,” Wigley said.

Deer Valley’s Mountain Pride Day ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Pride month is celebrated every June to commemorate queer activists in history and promote LGBTQ+ people’s full inclusion in their communities.