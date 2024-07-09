Park City Song Camp inspires next generation of songwriters

The camp is designed for kids ages 12 to 19 and will be held July 15–19 at a private home in Pinebrook. Led by Park City’s songbird Mary Beth Maziarz, who has produced seven full-length albums of original music that’s been heard on TV and in films, she said the camp can serve as a catalyst for kids who are interested in a musical journey.

“There are so many wonderful outdoor activity camps here. But this is something for the musicians. As a kid, I was one who was so into reading and playing the piano and writing poetry. And it's created this wonderful career as a musician for me. So, I decided to try to pass on some of the knowledge that I've learned to teenagers who are really excited about playing music and performing on stage, but maybe need a little bit of guidance.”

The camp runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. One of the days will be spent at an auditorium so campers can get a feel for working with a microphone and sound system to imitate what a live performance might be like.

Maziarz said each day is intense, challenging and also fun.

“When you're putting yourself out there like singing in front of people, reading your thoughts, trying to make them into lyrics, it's a little bit vulnerable,” she said. “We do a lot of stuff working with each other, like co-writing, and then we'll do a little bits where people separate and work on something and come back together. So, by the end of that four hours, people are pretty worked.”

She’s really looking for those who are interested, passionate and excited about music. Participants don’t need to have any musical experience, but if they do, she said, even better.

The camp isn’t focused on learning how to play an instrument. For those who can, she said they can accompany themselves. For the others, Maziarz said she has lots of ways to help.

‘It's shocking how many kinds of karaoke style tracks and easy beats you can come up with on even the iPad and different ways so we can come up with tracks together if they're not instrumentalists.”

The cost of the camp is $300 and a few scholarships are available.