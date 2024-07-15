© 2024 KPCW

Brainstorm Tech conference kicks off in Park City

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published July 15, 2024 at 4:15 PM MDT
Cloudflare CEO and Park Record owner Matthew Prince speaks during a panel discussion hosted by Fortune Magazine at the Montage Deer Valley on Monday, July 10, 2023.
Steven Vargo
/
Fortune
Cloudflare CEO and Park Record owner Matthew Prince speaks during a panel discussion hosted by Fortune Magazine at the Montage Deer Valley during the 2023 conference.

Leaders in the finance and technology worlds gathered in Park City Monday for day one of Fortune’s annual Brainstorm Tech conference.

Startup founders, artificial intelligence experts, Fortune journalists and tech investors meet for three days at the Montage Deer Valley.

This year, speakers include Google’s chief scientist talking about the future of generative AI, the CEO of the new Utah-based Breeze Airways, and more.

It’s the 23rd year of the event. This year’s conference runs through Wednesday.
