Guardsman Pass Road to close for repaving project
Crews will repave Guardsman Pass Road beginning as early as July 29.
During the repaving process between the winter gate and pass overlook, the road will be closed to all traffic, including bikes.
The two-phase project will create a smoother ride for drivers and bikers traveling the roughly two-mile pass in upper Big Cottonwood Canyon.
After phase one the road is expected to reopen Aug. 2.
Phase two begins Aug. 5 with road closures through Aug. 8.