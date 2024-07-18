Jeremy Ranch, McPolin elementary expansions to open this fall

The expansions at Jeremy Ranch and McPolin elementary schools are nearing completion. They are slated to open for the school year in August. Both projects involved adding spaces for preschool and daycare.

Park City School District COO Mike Tanner said similar work is also underway at Parley's Park and Trailside elementary schools, although it’s unclear when those projects will be finished.

“We did experience permitting delays, both with Summit County and also with the state board of education’s project number application process,” Tanner said.

Park City voters approved a $79 million bond in 2021 to help pay for six construction projects at the school district. The total work cost is more than $130 million. All of the projects are about a year behind the original schedule because of delays.

After the 2024-2025 school year, Treasure Mountain Junior High will shut down. Ninth graders from Treasure Mountain will move to Park City High School. Eighth graders will attend Ecker Hill Middle School.

The school district is adding classrooms to the high school and Ecker Hill to make room for the new students. Those projects are now scheduled for completion by fall 2025.

The district is also considering building a new sports complex on the Treasure Mountain site after the school is demolished. Tanner said the Park City School Distirct Board of Education has several different concepts to consider, each with different price tags.

The cheapest option involves building two new baseball and softball fields.

“Just adding the ball fields and doing the site work, dugouts associated with that, is about $7.1 million,” Tanner said. “If we move and add tennis courts and a support building onto the site, that’s going to add another $5.4 million. And if we tear down Treasure and convert that space to two lacrosse or football practice fields, that’s going to add another $10 million to the price tag. So that entire Treasure Mountain sports complex could total about $23 million.”

The board of education is scheduled to discuss athletics facilities at its meeting Aug. 20.