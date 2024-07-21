Parkites share favorite memories of Tina Lewis at celebration of life

Dozens of Parkites gathered in front of Miners Hospital Sunday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of Tina Lewis.

From the time she arrived in the 1970s, Lewis played a pivotal role in breathing new life into Park City. She served on the city council, worked to bring the Sundance Film Festival and the 2002 Winter Olympics to the town, helped preserve historic Park City, and served as the first full-time director of the Park City Arts Festival, now known as the Kimball Arts Festival.

Lewis was also known for her creativity. She was a master seamstress, and quilts she sewed were on display at the Miners Hospital for her celebration of life.

Her daughter, Erika Lewis, spoke lovingly of her mother.

“Tina was most generous with her time and mentoring skills and was always happy to pass along her knowledge and advice,” she said. “She wanted everyone to feel the immense joy that she received from creating beautiful, handcrafted pieces. The world has lost a beautiful, kind, amazing woman.”

Bill Coleman told the story of how Lewis arranged for Miners Hospital to be moved to its current location by City Park and the famous “book brigade” that transformed the building into the library.

Jill Orschel A display inside the Miners Hospital showed photos of Lewis and her famous needlework.

“We moved this building clear up there on the hill, all the way down to here,” he said. “Seven hundred of our citizens she had to convince to stand in line with the book brigade from the old library on Main Street, to carry the books one by one down here.”

He remembered her laugh “every time she was delighted.”

Friends and family told of a woman beloved for her kindness and mentorship. And over and over in the memorial service, Lewis’ loved ones described “Tina’s touch,” her unique talent for designing, organizing and drawing people together.

Park City Councilmember Tana Toly said she’s inspired by her long friendship with Lewis.

“How do we all find our ‘Tina’s touch’ within ourselves and the community?” she said. “Our story is written in the fabric of who we are as Parkites as we work together in an authentic way that gives rise to the values and intentions worthy of the accomplishments that Tina has left us. I like to think that we are all woven together in one of her beautiful needlepoints.”

Tina Lewis died on May 23 at age 77.