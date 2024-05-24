Tina Lewis, a longtime Parkite who helped shaped modern Park City has died

Her husband, Jim Lewis confirmed the death to KPCW on Friday. A cause of death is pending an autopsy, he said.

Lewis had been a resident of Park City since 1977 and served the community throughout her life, from holding elected office to promoting the arts, skiing and tourism, according to a KPCW story from 2023.

Lewis was first elected to the Park City Council in 1979 and served throughout the 1980s. She would go on to be the first full-time director of the Park City Arts Festival, now known as the Kimball Arts Festival.

She also played a role in bringing the Sundance Film Festival and the 2002 Winter Olympics to town. And she was instrumental in moving the historic Miner’s Hospital from its original location on Nelson Hill to where it stands today in City Park.

In 2023, Lewis was recognized by the Park City Chamber of Commerce with the Myles Rademan Spirit of Hospitality Award. The award is given annually to a community member who strives to make Park City a better place.

At the time, Chamber Executive Director Deb Travis Archer said Lewis played a central role in raising the city’s profile as a destination for conventions and vacations. Archer also said Lewis had a gift for organizing and designing that was commonly known as the “Tina touch.”

Lewis was also a onetime member of KPCW’s Board of Trustees.

Jim Lewis said a service for his wife of 58 years is still being planned.

