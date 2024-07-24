It’s official: Utah will host 2034 Winter Olympics

The IOC gave the final approval to Utah’s bid for the Games during a vote in Paris around 4:20 a.m. MT Wednesday.

The news drew wild cheering and applause from a huge crowd gathered for an overnight watch party at Washington Square in downtown Salt Lake City.

Salt Lake City was widely expected to be named host, as it was not facing any other competing bids.

Prior to the IOC’s vote, a seven-member presentation team including former ski racer Lindsey Vonn and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox made final arguments to IOC members. Park City Mayor Nann Worel is part of the delegation that attended the election in France on the eve of the 2024 Paris Games.

IOC officials toured venues in Salt Lake City and Park City in April in preparation for the vote.

Salt Lake City now joins Lake Placid, New York, Innsbruck, Austria, and St. Moritz, Switzerland as the only cities to host the Winter Olympics twice.

The 2034 Olympics will be the fifth time the United States hosts a Winter Games. The U.S. is now slated to host back-to-back Olympics, with Los Angeles hosting the Summer Games in 2028.

A major selling point of Salt Lake City’s bid is its ability to use existing venues, as no permanent construction is required to put on the Winter Games. All sporting venues are within a one hour drive from the athlete village at the University of Utah.

The 2034 Olympics will be privately funded and is expected to cost nearly $3 billion.

The Wasatch Back will host a significant portion of events during the Games.

Park City Mountain and Deer Valley Resort are slated to host freestyle skiing and snowboarding events. Utah Olympic Park will host downhill skiing and ski jumping. Cross country skiing competitions will be held at Soldier Hollow Nordic Center.

Rice-Eccles Stadium will again host the opening and closing ceremonies.

Snowbasin will host all alpine skiing events, which is a change from the 2002 Olympics.

A new addition in 2034 will be the big air competition at the Block 85 venue in downtown Salt Lake City.

Officials say the site plan is subject to change over the next 10 years.

On Wednesday the IOC also awarded the 2030 Winter Games to the French Alps.

Park City will host a celebration of the Games’ return later Wednesday with a celebration at Utah Olympic Park from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.