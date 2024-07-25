National Ability Center appoints new CEO

The nonprofit aims to provide a safe, inclusive and uplifting environment for people with disabilities through its adaptive sports programs.

The center has been searching for a new leader since Dan Glasser announced his departure in October. In a news release, Board Chair David O'Brien said more than 100 applications were submitted and reviewed before the center decided on Ford. O’Brien said Ford was selected because of his connection to the center’s mission and its vision for the future.

Ford has lived in the Park City area for over 10 years and has over a decade of executive leadership experience in the outdoor and nonprofit industries. He served as vice chair of the High Fives Foundation, an adaptive sports nonprofit that provides resources for athletes.

In an NAC video introducing Ford, he said he’s thrilled to be in Park City serving 5,000 to 6,000 individuals each year.

“My wife, son and dog, we frequent the Round Valley area often, right in the National Ability Center's backyard as we walk past the horses. I've said to my wife, if that CEO position ever opens up, that's an organization that I would be honored to lead,” Ford said.

Ford also co-founded the app Givego which connects athletes with professionals for on-demand, digital coaching. He also held leadership roles at an electric motorcycle organization called Cake and a company that manufactures helmets and other cycling and snow sport protection equipment.

Ford took the helm at NAC this month.