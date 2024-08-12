Park City Police arrest woman in Roots, Park City Christian Center thefts

According to court documents, a woman entered the Roots store on Main Street Friday and stole several handbags.

An employee told police the woman did not respond to greetings from staff, and minutes later, walked out of the business with seven handbags on her shoulders.

A store employee got the woman's Utah license plate and police later found her driving down state Route 224 near Canyons Village.

The woman admitted she stole bags from Roots as well as some items from the Christian Center’s thrift store on Deer Valley Drive.

Police arrested the woman and booked her into the Summit County Jail on suspicion of felony theft.

Arrest papers say the value of the handbags taken from Roots was nearly $1,600 and the store wanted to press charges. The Christian Center did not express interest in seeking penalties.

Court documents show the woman was released on her own recognizance Friday on the condition she appear in court at a later date.

No charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon.