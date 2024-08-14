© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Park City Main Street town square concept features pedestrian improvements

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published August 14, 2024 at 4:15 PM MDT
A rendering of a pedestrian-friendly Main Street.
Park City Municipal
A rendering of a pedestrian-friendly Main Street.

Park City has created a new committee to evaluate ideas to improve Main Street for future decades.

A pedestrian-friendly Main Street with less cars. A potential new town square where the post office sits. Significant new development along Swede Alley.

These are all ideas being discussed by Park City’s Main Street Area Plan Committee.

The group met for the third time Wednesday to discuss ideas about Old Town’s future.

Park City wants to keep Main Street a tourist destination, especially as new developments pop up and draw visitors, like Deer Valley East Village.

More renderings
1 of 2  — msap814242.jpg
More renderings
Park City Municipal
More renderings
2 of 2  — msap814243.jpg
More renderings
Park City Municipal

Park City Manager Matt Dias says the committee’s high level ideas are meant to be creative, new and different.

“The work that they’re coming up with is a little controversial, it’s a little bold,” Dias said. “We believe that’s representative of what the committee wants and the Main Street merchants.” 

The potential concepts will be available for residents to share feedback at an open house Sept. 9.

A full report on the committee’s recent meeting in July can be found here.
Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta