New Park City Main Street town square concept features pedestrian improvements

A pedestrian-friendly Main Street with less cars. A potential new town square where the post office sits. Significant new development along Swede Alley.

These are all ideas being discussed by Park City’s Main Street Area Plan Committee.

The group met for the third time Wednesday to discuss ideas about Old Town’s future.

Park City wants to keep Main Street a tourist destination, especially as new developments pop up and draw visitors, like Deer Valley East Village.

Park City Manager Matt Dias says the committee’s high level ideas are meant to be creative, new and different.

“The work that they’re coming up with is a little controversial, it’s a little bold,” Dias said. “We believe that’s representative of what the committee wants and the Main Street merchants.”

The potential concepts will be available for residents to share feedback at an open house Sept. 9.

A full report on the committee’s recent meeting in July can be found here.