Summit County and surrounding counties saw significant portion of California migrants in 2022

The University of Utah’s Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute’s demographic insight report shows one in five transplants to Utah were Californians in 2022.

Since California has the most people compared to other states in the country, its population can greatly impact domestic migration in many states. A total of 18,669, or 2.3%, Californians migrated to the Beehive State in 2022.

The report, which was released Aug. 9, used data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey to analyze Utah’s in-migration growth.

Of all 50 states, Utah ranked 15th on the list of domestic relocation destinations for Californians, according to the data. The report also shows California and Utah have a “lengthy migration relationship” for geographic and religious reasons.

Summit, Morgan, Rich and Cache counties saw 10% of all California migrants. However, one-third of all Californians who move to Utah live in Utah County, the report found.

Many of the Californian migrants are also Utah natives who are returning home. Almost one-quarter of the migrants were born in Utah and about half were born in California.

Californians relocating to Utah also have higher household incomes than other Utah migrants. Around 40% have household incomes over $100,000 or more. Only 28% of all other people migrating to Utah have the same income.

According to the report, that could explain why half of Californians own their Beehive State residence within the first year of moving. Only one-third of other migrants can say the same.