Park City DoubleTree hotel owner to host open house about redevelopment plans

Prominently located at the intersection of Park Avenue and Kearns Boulevard, the DoubleTree hotel has served Park City visitors for decades.

The owner of the property, Singerman Real Estate, is now seeking to demolish the site. Under their plan, parking would be moved underground, and several new buildings with a modern architectural style would replace the existing hotel.

The new development would include hotel rooms, conference space, affordable housing, retail including a rooftop bar and grill, along with outdoor public areas.

Before any construction can occur, the Park City Planning Commission must approve the plans. Commissioners have been critical of the project’s height, which initially sought to soar well past the maximum 35 feet allowed by zoning.

Peter Tomai, a consultant for the project team, says the current proposal maxes out at 45 feet in height. The developers have argued that the project’s height and density allow for greater public open space and improved pedestrian connections in the center of town.

Residents have the chance to learn more about the proposal at an open house at the DoubleTree Tuesday evening. It’s scheduled to run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m in the hotel’s conference space.

The project will go back to the planning commission on Aug. 28, when members could take a final vote on the development’s height.

Mark Fischer, a prominent area property owner, recently spoke about the importance of the project during public comment to the Park City Council Thursday.

“I think it’s absolutely critical that you all find a way to get that project approved,” Fischer told the council. “If this gets turned down, I think it’s going to be a major setback for the development and the potential of Bonanza Park, because developers are going to say, ‘This is too difficult to work with all these rules and regulations.’”

Fischer says he has no financial interest in the DoubleTree project.

In 2017, Fischer sold five acres in Bonanza Park to Park City for nearly $20 million. Originally intended to be an arts and culture, the plan has now evolved to include housing and commercial space.

The DoubleTree and the city’s five acre site are two of several properties in Bonanza Park up for potential redevelopment in the coming years. The planning commission is working on changes to the land management code to encourage commercial vibrancy, more housing and a better pedestrian experience in the neighborhood.