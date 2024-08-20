Park City Transit encourages locals to ride the bus next week
Park City Transit is encouraging locals and visitors to take the bus during Summer Try Transit week.
The events begin next week with the “Ride On” virtual event Monday, Aug. 26.
Park City Transit wants you to log your transit, carpool and biking trips for a chance to win prizes.
Tuesday features free yoga and pickleball events at the Park City MARC. You’re asked to register in advance for those.
A link to the full schedule and to register is available here.