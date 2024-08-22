FIS Grand Prix visits Utah Olympic Park for high-flying fun

The FIS Grand Prix event will feature aerial athletes from Argentina, Australia, Switzerland and Canada alongside U.S. Ski Team gold medalists Ashley Cladwell, Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenfeld will go head-to-head on the Utah Olympic Park’s water ramps.

Qualifications begin at noon and the top 12 finishers for men and women will jump into the pool at 4 that afternoon.

Following the Grand Prix event, the Flying Ace Allstars will take to the water ramps and offer viewers a unique opportunity to watch the U.S. athletes showcase world-class tricks.

The Grand Prix is free but tickets are required for the Flying Ace show.