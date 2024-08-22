© 2024 KPCW

FIS Grand Prix visits Utah Olympic Park for high-flying fun

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 22, 2024 at 4:55 PM MDT
The Flying Ace All-Stars Freestyle Show was a highlight of the Utah Olympic Park celebration.
Kristine Weller
/
KPCW
The Flying Ace All-Stars Freestyle Show was a highlight of the Utah Olympic Park celebration.

Saturday residents and visitors will have the chance to experience the U.S. Freestyle Ski Team in action.

The FIS Grand Prix event will feature aerial athletes from Argentina, Australia, Switzerland and Canada alongside U.S. Ski Team gold medalists Ashley Cladwell, Chris Lillis and Justin Schoenfeld will go head-to-head on the Utah Olympic Park’s water ramps.

Qualifications begin at noon and the top 12 finishers for men and women will jump into the pool at 4 that afternoon.

Following the Grand Prix event, the Flying Ace Allstars will take to the water ramps and offer viewers a unique opportunity to watch the U.S. athletes showcase world-class tricks.

The Grand Prix is free but tickets are required for the Flying Ace show.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver