© 2024 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Park City Institute appoints new executive director

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 22, 2024 at 4:45 PM MDT
Park City Institute

The Park City Performing Arts board of directors, also known as the Park City Institute, has appointed Ember Conley as its new executive director.

Conley has served as the interim executive director after previous director Betsy Wallace stepped down in October.

Conley, who formerly served as superintendent of the Park City School District, took over the position and has since helped launch the Concerts on the Slopes outdoor concert series and developed a winter program at the Eccles Center.

She has also been instrumental in expanding student outreach and providing students from public, private and charter schools with access to the performing arts.

Conley also spearheaded the nonprofit’s initiative to honor service members by offering $5 tickets for Eccles Center performances.

Board Chair and Conley's husband, Ari Ioannides, was not involved with the contract negotiation and excused himself from all deliberations with regard to Conley’s appointment.

Park City Performing Arts, formally known as the Park City Institute, was founded in 1998.
Park City
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver