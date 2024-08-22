Park City Institute appoints new executive director

Conley has served as the interim executive director after previous director Betsy Wallace stepped down in October.

Conley, who formerly served as superintendent of the Park City School District, took over the position and has since helped launch the Concerts on the Slopes outdoor concert series and developed a winter program at the Eccles Center.

She has also been instrumental in expanding student outreach and providing students from public, private and charter schools with access to the performing arts.

Conley also spearheaded the nonprofit’s initiative to honor service members by offering $5 tickets for Eccles Center performances.

Board Chair and Conley's husband, Ari Ioannides, was not involved with the contract negotiation and excused himself from all deliberations with regard to Conley’s appointment.

Park City Performing Arts, formally known as the Park City Institute, was founded in 1998.