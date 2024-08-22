Trump’s Park City fundraiser postponed, Summit County Republicans say

The Summit County Republican Party’s Park City Regional Chair Jimmy May learned from a state elected official about the postponement.

The St. Regis fundraiser had been set for Aug. 29. He doesn’t know when it will be rescheduled.

“The former president, hopefully, future president, has a great number of supporters in Utah, including here in Park City, and we all very much look forward to his visit,” May told KPCW.

He also hasn’t heard the reason for the postponement but says Trump is going to do what’s necessary to win the presidential race.

“Look, Utah's going to go red. There's little doubt about that,” he said. “It's never characterized as a swing state.”

Trump and vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance (R-OH) are running against a new ticket since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race last month.

Vice President Kamala Harris is accepting the Democratic party’s nomination during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago Aug. 22. Her running mate is Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

ABC News is hosting Trump and Harris’ first debate Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 7 p.m. MDT.