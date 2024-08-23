Park City Sailing offers therapeutic benefits to all

Park City Sailing’s Scott VerMerris and Ken Block are the only two certified adaptive sailing instructors in the state of Utah.

They’ve gone through the necessary certification to reach out to people who otherwise might not think about sailing.

Research shows the benefits and therapeutic aspects of sailing are helpful in addition to other on-going treatment programs.

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Sailing's Scott VerMerris and Ken Block Listen • 8:28

VerMerris said sailing is an outlet to cope with both psychological and physical challenges.

“We've participated in proving the efficacy of mindfulness and sailing and treating PTSD and substance abuse.” VerMerris said. “And the benefits of sailing, there are many of them, mindfulness of being out on the water and being able to be present with what you're doing is a big part of that therapy.”

Park City Sailing has been working with the Salt Lake Veterans Administration (VA) for a number of years and that has led to a partnership with the Warrior Sailing program.

“In a couple weeks, we're going to have over 24 vets in our classroom and on the water doing a three-day training camp, and that's something that we do annually. So yeah, the veteran aspect of our therapeutic sailing is a big piece,” VerMerris said.

Both VerMerris and Block are excited about the expansion of Park City Sailing to be more inclusive and Block said they have become worldwide representatives for the therapeutic benefits of sailing.

“We have spoken at national conferences,” Block said. “We've been asked to coach at other programs; coached at National Handicapped Sailing Championships. So, it's just really opened the door, and I think maybe that's one of the more unique things about us, is that this is no longer just Park City Sailing. We've become ambassadors for this different genre of sailing, and people are reaching out to us as far away as Sydney, Australia.”

More information about Park City Sailing's outreach and adaptive sailing can be found here.