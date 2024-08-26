© 2024 KPCW

Park City Police warn hikers after bobcat spotted on local trail

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published August 26, 2024 at 3:38 PM MDT
Bobcats can be found throughout Utah in deserts, forests, swamps and grasslands.
Utah Division Wildlife Resources
Bobcats can be found throughout Utah in deserts, forests, swamps and grasslands.

A bobcat was spotted on a popular trail in Old Town Park City on Aug. 24.

Park City Police say a caller reported the animal showed signs of aggression on the Mother Urban trail.

Police Lt. Jay Randall says the hiker ran into the cat Saturday several miles up the trail. Officers have reported the encounter to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. So far, no other sightings have been reported

Wild Aware Utah says human-bobcat conflicts are uncommon but the animals will sometimes prey on chickens and small pets.

Animal experts warn people not to approach or feed bobcats. They advise against leaving pet food and water dishes outside and urge owners to keep dogs leashed while hiking.

If you encounter aggressive wildlife, alert the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and local authorities.
Sydney Weaver
