Annual Summit Challenge raises money to support people of all abilities

Crowds of people cheered on riders as they crossed the finish line at the National Ability Center Saturday during the annual Summit Challenge.

The event unites cyclists of all levels and abilities. During the challenge, riders bike through the scenic mountains and valleys of Summit and Wasatch counties on courses ranging from 1 to 100 miles. All proceeds benefit the center’s programs supporting over 5,500 people of all abilities.

Chief program and education officer Tracy Meier said over 800 riders, including 100 riders with disabilities, joined the Summit Challenge this year. Meier said the center was aiming to raise over $150,000 during the event and as of 2 p.m. Saturday the organization was close to hitting that goal.

Paula Prentiss’ team raised over $15,000, the second most amount of money raised by a team this year. Prentiss said her team of 21 raised the money because the NAC has supported her for 16 years.

“I've gotten to do so many things I never thought I would ever do again after being diagnosed in my 40s with MS,” she said.

Prentiss moved to the area from Florida after being diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She said heat is bad for people who have MS and the weather in Park City is much better for her condition. Once Prentiss moved here, she discovered the NAC and has since tried adaptive water skiing, peddle kayaking and ski biking. Prentiss said these activities are great because her family can join.

“I just wish that there were NACs in so many places, because when I talk to people who live in other states who either have a disability or know somebody with a disability, they just cannot believe that a place like this exists,” she said.

Taylor Cutler is another adaptive rider who participated in the Summit Challenge.

“Last year I did 16 miles, and it was brutal, but I decided to do 25 miles this year, just kind of push myself a little bit. Once again, it was brutal, but I'm very proud of like, how it all went,” she said. “The view was awesome, I had a really good ride.”

Cutler became disabled at 16 years old after a spinal cord injury. She said the NAC and similar organizations like Wasatch Adaptive Sports have opened up a “whole world” of activities for her to participate in since the accident.