Monthly gallery stroll features new exhibit at Kimball Art Center.

The list of participating galleries runs from Main Street to Bonanza Park and from Prospector to Peoa.

Arts Council of Park City and Summit County marketing manager Kendall Kelley said a map of the galleries can be found online and the stroll runs from 6 to 9 p.m.

In addition, Create PC will open its studios on Kearns Blvd.

“Where not only can you see our gallery, but you can go upstairs and see our resident artists," Kelley said. "We have over 40 local Summit County artists in our studio and gallery. We have 10 artists upstairs in the studio creating art. And it's a great opportunity to be able to go and see all the artists in their different locations.”

The Kimball Art Center will also open its newest exhibition, “Less Bad.” It features the graphite and paper drawings of Karl Haendel.

Kimball Art Center Executive Director Aldy Milliken said this is his first solo show and it features more than 60 works.

“He uses a lot of humor in his work, and I think that that title will illuminate itself when people come and see the exhibition,” Milliken said. “But he uses humor. He wants his work to be approachable, accessible."

"He uses, you know, a very accessible medium - it's graphite on paper pretty much for everything. And so, it's really about drawing people in and then using the content of his work to explore masculinity, friendship and different themes that he's interested in,” Milliken added.

Haendel will be in attendance on Friday. The exhibit will be up until Dec. 1.

The Miners 9 exhibit, featuring the works of nine local artists at Miners Hospital, is also open Friday through Sunday with varied hours.

And save the date for the annual Monster Drawing Rally coming up Sept. 14 at the Kimball Art Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The fundraiser benefits both the Kimball Arts Center and the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County.

During the drawing rally, 20 volunteer artists create on-the-spot pieces of art in 50 minutes and the works are sold for $50 each.

“It's really an extraordinary program where we invite local artists to make their work accessible," Milliken said. "They have a timed amount of time to make art. We all can watch and then the work is bid on and bought right there, so it actually mirrors the whole process of making art, from creation to sales.”

Space is limited and tickets can be purchased online.