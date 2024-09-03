Recycle Utah reopens after 2-week closure
Recycle Utah has reopened after it was temporarily closed for the last two-weeks.
Construction on sewer lines for the Engine House development forced the recycling center to close last month, the first extended closure since Recycle Utah opened in the ‘90s.
Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Summit County center reopened to accept glass, plastic, aluminum, cardboard and other materials for recycling.
A full list of materials the Recycle Center collects can be found at recycleutah.org.