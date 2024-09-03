© 2024 KPCW

Recycle Utah reopens after 2-week closure

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 3, 2024 at 3:42 PM MDT
Recycle Utah reopened its center in Park City on Sept. 3 after a two-week closure.
Chelsea Hafer
Recycle Utah reopened its center in Park City on Sept. 3 after a two-week closure.

Recycle Utah has reopened after it was temporarily closed for the last two-weeks.

Construction on sewer lines for the Engine House development forced the recycling center to close last month, the first extended closure since Recycle Utah opened in the ‘90s.

Tuesday, Sept. 3, the Summit County center reopened to accept glass, plastic, aluminum, cardboard and other materials for recycling.

A full list of materials the Recycle Center collects can be found at recycleutah.org.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
