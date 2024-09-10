© 2024 KPCW

CSC Generation Enterprise acquires Backcountry

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 10, 2024 at 3:45 PM MDT
In this March 23, 2016, skiers move around a mountain in Sequoia National Park, Calif. A year after an annual backcountry skiing trip in Sequoia National Park was nearly browned out by California's historic drought, a group of friends find satisfaction in the snowier conditions. Snow survey results due on Wednesday, March 30, 2016, will provide official word on whether El Nino has delivered the promised drought-busting blow. But the snowpack appears to have recovered significantly from last year's dire lows.
Brian Melley
/
AP
In this March 23, 2016, skiers move around a mountain in Sequoia National Park, Calif. A year after an annual backcountry skiing trip in Sequoia National Park was nearly browned out by California's historic drought, a group of friends find satisfaction in the snowier conditions. Snow survey results due on Wednesday, March 30, 2016, will provide official word on whether El Nino has delivered the promised drought-busting blow. But the snowpack appears to have recovered significantly from last year's dire lows.

Park City outdoor gear and apparel brand Backcountry has been acquired by CSC Generation Enterprise.

The technology platform is known for acquiring and turning retailers into high-performing, digital businesses.

The acquisition, announced Monday, Sept. 9 includes Backcountry’s family of brands, MotoSport, Competitive Cyclist and Steep and Cheap.

Backcountry said it will continue to operate under its brand name under the acquisition and continue its focus on strong customer relationships.

CEO of Backcountry, Melanie Cox said, "joining CSC is a significant milestone for us. Our team is enthusiastic about utilizing CSC's expertise and resources to accelerate the Backcountry strategy. We are confident that this acquisition will enable us to expand our market presence and continue delivering outstanding outdoor experiences."

The online outdoor retailer, which was started by two Park City locals in their garage 1996, has grown with a corporate headquarters in Park City and warehouses in Salt Lake City, Christiansburg, VA, Portland, OR and Costa Rica.

The company was previously acquired by TSG Consumer Partners LLC, a strategic equity investor in high-growth consumer brands from Liberty Interactive Corporation in 2015.
