A $65M Deer Valley property will hit the market soon

KPCW | By Kristine Weller
Published September 20, 2024 at 3:53 PM MDT
The $65 million ski home is located in Heber City, Utah.
Engel & Volkers Park City
The $65 million ski home is located in Heber City, Utah.

A $65 million property at Deer Valley will soon be for sale and could set a record price for Utah.

The previous state record is a $39.6 million Park City home bought by energy-drink billionaire Russ Weiner in 2022.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Deer Valley ski home spans more than 21,000 square feet and has seven stories and bedrooms.

The home features its own gondola to transport passengers from the house to the slopes of Bald Eagle Mountain. The gondola required approval from the local homeowners association and Wasatch County.

The home also has an outdoor infinity pool, basketball court, two-lane bowling alley, spa and climbing wall.
Kristine Weller
KPCW Reporter
