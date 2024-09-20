A $65M Deer Valley property will hit the market soon

The previous state record is a $39.6 million Park City home bought by energy-drink billionaire Russ Weiner in 2022.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Deer Valley ski home spans more than 21,000 square feet and has seven stories and bedrooms.

The home features its own gondola to transport passengers from the house to the slopes of Bald Eagle Mountain. The gondola required approval from the local homeowners association and Wasatch County.

The home also has an outdoor infinity pool, basketball court, two-lane bowling alley, spa and climbing wall.